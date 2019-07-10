Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 110 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 15.00 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galapagos NV and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galapagos NV has a consensus price target of $136.25, and a -0.50% downside potential. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 26.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 95.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Galapagos NV has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.