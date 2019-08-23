Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 126 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.76 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential currently stands at -3.41% and an $160.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 444.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.