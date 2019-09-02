Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 130 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galapagos NV and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galapagos NV and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has a -4.62% downside potential and a consensus price target of $160.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galapagos NV and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 11.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.