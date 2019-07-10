Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 110 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galapagos NV and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s consensus price target is $136.25, while its potential downside is -0.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 70.8%. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Galapagos NV’s stock price has bigger growth than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.