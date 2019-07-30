Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 117 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.88 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galapagos NV and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Jaguar Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Galapagos NV is $146.6, with potential downside of -18.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 24.59% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.