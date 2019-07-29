Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 117 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galapagos NV and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential currently stands at -18.67% and an $146.6 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Galapagos NV was more bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Galapagos NV beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.