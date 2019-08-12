Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 122 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s average price target is $157, while its potential downside is -10.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.