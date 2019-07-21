Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 114 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.73 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galapagos NV and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Galapagos NV and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Galapagos NV is $146.6, with potential downside of -20.07%. Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 63.04% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galapagos NV and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 68.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Galapagos NV has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.