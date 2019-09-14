Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

As Biotechnology companies, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 133 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.46 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galapagos NV and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Galapagos NV and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Galapagos NV and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has an average price target of $172.6, and a 7.10% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 21.13% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Galapagos NV beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.