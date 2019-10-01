Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,652,911.73% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 124,472,727.27% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galapagos NV and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has an average price target of $199, and a 30.36% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Galapagos NV’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.