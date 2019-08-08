Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology companies, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 121 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.37 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Galapagos NV and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Galapagos NV’s downside potential currently stands at -11.29% and an $157 consensus price target. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 149.27% and its consensus price target is $18.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Galapagos NV on 4 of the 7 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.