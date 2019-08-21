Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology companies, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 125 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.39 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galapagos NV and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galapagos NV and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.64% for Galapagos NV with consensus price target of $157.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.