Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

We will be comparing the differences between Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 162 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galapagos NV and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,920,140.82% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 353,934,514.75% -110% -89%

Analyst Ratings

Galapagos NV and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.15% for Galapagos NV with average price target of $199.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galapagos NV and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 32.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Galapagos NV was more bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 7 of the 10 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.