Galapagos NV (GLPG) EPS Estimated At $-1.41; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)’s Sentiment Is 1

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.86, from 2.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 16 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 16 decreased and sold stakes in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 9.01 million shares, up from 8.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $-1.41 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 527.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Galapagos NV’s analysts see 45.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $151.7. About 131,322 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 13/04/2018 – Galapagos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS 1Q REV. EU44.8M, EST. EU37.3M; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Galapagos reports initiation of FALCON clinical trial in cystic fibrosis; 24/04/2018 – AHL PARTNERS HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN GALAPAGOS NV; 12/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – ANNOUNCES DESIGN OF A WORLDWIDE PHASE 3 PROGRAM TO EVALUATE GLPG1690 IN PATIENTS WITH IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH FINCH 2 (RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS) AND EQUATOR (PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS); 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS, EXPECTS INTERIM READOUT WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBINATION THERAPY IN FALCON; 12/04/2018 – REG-Galapagos announces ISABELA Phase 3 program in IPF

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $238.53 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 5.08 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 62,060 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 191,986 shares.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 22,127 shares traded. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The Company’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

Among 3 analysts covering Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GLPG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares has $20900 highest and $13900 lowest target. $199’s average target is 31.18% above currents $151.7 stock price. Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares had 8 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 9. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.