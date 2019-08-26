Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galapagos NV and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Galapagos NV is $160.4, with potential downside of -1.58%. Competitively the average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 195.03% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 53.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Galapagos NV was more bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.