Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Comparing side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galapagos NV and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Galapagos NV and Personalis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,652,911.73% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 119,351,166.76% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Personalis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$199 is Galapagos NV’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Personalis Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.