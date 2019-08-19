Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 125 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has a -8.82% downside potential and an average price target of $157.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 7%. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.