Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Contrasting side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 131 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galapagos NV and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galapagos NV and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has a -1.01% downside potential and a consensus price target of $160.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 16.2% respectively. Competitively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Galapagos NV has stronger performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV beats Neurotrope Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.