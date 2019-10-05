Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 161 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 Moderna Inc. 16 -0.59 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galapagos NV and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,998,264.75% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 1,203,252,551.02% -119.9% -26.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galapagos NV has an average target price of $199, and a 31.18% upside potential. Moderna Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 157.90% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Moderna Inc. beats Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.