Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparison side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 162 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galapagos NV and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,920,140.82% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,207,906.30% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galapagos NV has a 32.56% upside potential and an average price target of $199. Competitively the consensus price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 46.27% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Galapagos NV was more bullish than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.