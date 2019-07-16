Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Galapagos NV has 16.78% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Galapagos NV has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Table 1 has Galapagos NV and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

In next table we are comparing Galapagos NV and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV N/A 112 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Galapagos NV and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

Galapagos NV currently has an average price target of $146.6, suggesting a potential downside of -14.15%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.02%. Based on the results given earlier, Galapagos NV is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Galapagos NV and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Galapagos NV has weaker performance than Galapagos NV’s peers.

Galapagos NV does not pay a dividend.

On 3 of the 4 factors Galapagos NV’s peers beat Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.