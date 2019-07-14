Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparing side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Galapagos NV and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Galapagos NV has an average price target of $136.25, and a -6.52% downside potential. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 44.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galapagos NV and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 13.19%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Galapagos NV was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.