Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 131 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.69 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galapagos NV and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Galapagos NV and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Galapagos NV is $160.4, with potential downside of -1.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Galapagos NV’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.