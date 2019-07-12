Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1273.96 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Galapagos NV and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galapagos NV and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galapagos NV and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$136.25 is Galapagos NV’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.52%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 average target price and a 135.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.