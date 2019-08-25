Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Both Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galapagos NV and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Analyst Recommendations

Galapagos NV and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential is -1.58% at a $160.4 average price target. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 65.14%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Galapagos NV and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Galapagos NV’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.