Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 165 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.86M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 22,511,373.98% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,042,811.27% -77.1% -60.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galapagos NV has an average target price of $183.25, and a 17.87% upside potential. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 83.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 66.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Galapagos NV has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.