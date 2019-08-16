Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 124 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galapagos NV and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Galapagos NV and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential is -7.41% at a $157 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galapagos NV and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 97.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.