Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Contrasting side by side

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 123 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galapagos NV and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$157 is Galapagos NV’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.37%. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 15.55%. Based on the data shown earlier, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 83% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Galapagos NV has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.