Galapagos NV (GLPG) Analysts See $-1.41 EPS; Ulysses Management Has Increased Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) Stake

Ulysses Management Llc increased Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Lennar Corp. (Call) (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $14.54M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp. (Call) now has $17.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 1.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $-1.41 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 527.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Galapagos NV’s analysts see 45.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.69% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 99,731 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 01/05/2018 – Galapagos and MorphoSys announce initiation of the IGUANA Phase 2 clinical trial with MOR106 in atopic dermatitis patients; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS 1Q OPER LOSS EU32M, EST. LOSS EU40.3M; 11/03/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE GALAPAGOS ISLANDS ECUADOR :EMSC; 11/03/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE GALAPAGOS ISLANDS ECUADOR :USGS; 05/03/2018 VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – $GLPG moving fast into #IPF Ph3 vs. $FGEN still at a snail’s pace; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 28/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Rep. Paul Gosar: `This Two-Year Budget Is a Huge Albatross’; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Among 3 analysts covering Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GLPG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares has $20900 highest and $13900 lowest target. $199’s average target is 35.36% above currents $147.02 stock price. Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares had 7 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20000 target in Monday, September 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Nomura.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. The Company’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.43’s average target is 1.42% above currents $55.64 stock price. Lennar had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 25 to “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 90,000 shares to 1.46M valued at $427.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) stake by 225,000 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

