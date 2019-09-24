Galapagos NV (GLPG) Analysts See $-1.41 EPS; Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ecopetrol has $20.5000 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 15.98% above currents $17.46 stock price. Ecopetrol had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by JP Morgan. See Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.5000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $20 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $-1.41 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 527.27% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Galapagos NV's analysts see 45.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $158.02. About 99,626 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 257,294 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Ecopetrol S.A. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.09 million shares or 6.91% less from 54.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,490 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,786 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 142,350 shares. Pnc Financial invested in 8,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Leuthold Gp Inc Ltd Liability has 18,187 shares. Cadence Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Bailard reported 88,550 shares. Washington-based Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 32,800 shares. Fil Ltd reported 167,265 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 65,719 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & invested in 0.03% or 253,575 shares.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $35.90 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. The Company’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

Among 5 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is 9.23% above currents $158.02 stock price. Galapagos NV had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20000 target in Monday, September 9 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15.