Galapagos (GLPG) Got Higher UBS Rating; Colony Group Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position By $916,265

UBS increased Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral”. The rating change was sent to investors and clients in a a report today.

Colony Group Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 3,899 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Colony Group Llc holds 119,800 shares with $28.21M value, down from 123,699 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $284.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $278.16. About 3.91 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Analysts await Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 68.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-1.01 actual EPS reported by Galapagos NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Galapagos NV (GLPG) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) Expands Collaboration with Galapagos (GLPG), Raises Stake to 22% – StreetInsider.com” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: GLPG,MTP,IFRX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Galapagos NV Stock Rose 13.4% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galapagos: Our Predictive Tools See Upside Despite Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $176.84. About 154,117 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 19.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS 1Q REV. EU44.8M, EST. EU37.3M; 19/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – WARRANTS HAVE AN EXERCISE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS AS OF DATE OF OFFER AND HAVE AN EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 79.88; 20/05/2018 – GLPG1690 results in IPF published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and presented at ATS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Galapagos creates new warrant plan; 05/03/2018 VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TO START DOSING ISABELA LATER IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – GLPG1972 WAS ALSO FOUND TO DISPLAY A PROTECTIVE EFFECT TOWARDS OA BONE REMODELING; 01/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS & MORPHOSYS BEGIN IGUANA PHASE 2 FOR MOR106 IN AD; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

Among 6 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $157’s average target is -11.22% below currents $176.84 stock price. Galapagos NV had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. Leerink Swann initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.67 billion. The company??s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn??s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: Apple, Mastercard, and Gilead Sciences Report Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 24.

Colony Group Llc increased Vanguard Extended Market Etf S &P Compl (VXF) stake by 14,256 shares to 300,694 valued at $34.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Google Inc stake by 655 shares and now owns 26,054 shares. Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $237 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.