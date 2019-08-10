GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL)

As Investment Brokerage – National businesses, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 5 0.61 N/A -0.42 0.00 INTL FCStone Inc. 39 0.03 N/A 4.19 9.73

Table 1 highlights GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.8% 6.6% INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, INTL FCStone Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and INTL FCStone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 70.6%. About 8.7% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% are INTL FCStone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -10.13% 5.97% -17.28% -34.66% -39.4% -30.84% INTL FCStone Inc. -0.05% 2.95% 4.03% 8.17% -23.72% 11.48%

For the past year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while INTL FCStone Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INTL FCStone Inc. beats GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.