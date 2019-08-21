GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) Reaches $4.45 After 3.00% Down Move; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 31,925 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.10 million shares with $145.79 million value, up from 1.06M last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 383,661 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

The stock of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 103,956 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOYThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $166.41M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $4.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GCAP worth $4.99 million less.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) stake by 42,188 shares to 921,571 valued at $53.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Health Rlty Incm T (NYSE:UHT) stake by 13,834 shares and now owns 289,884 shares. Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru has 1,832 shares. Girard Prns reported 4,358 shares stake. Synovus Fin Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 19,169 shares. First Personal Finance has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0% or 806 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0.06% or 217,426 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 190,351 shares. Wms Ltd has invested 0.13% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 345,396 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 463 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,686 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 2,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -19.13% below currents $158.68 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. UBS maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Sell” rating and $111 target. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Lc holds 17,866 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 300 shares. New York-based American Interest Gp has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 304,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 415,384 shares. Robotti Robert owns 0.78% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 351,950 shares. 635 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 233,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 557,205 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,800 shares. First Trust L P stated it has 34,178 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 205,870 shares.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $166.41 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.