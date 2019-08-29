GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) Reaches $4.41 After 7.00% Up Move; Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CYRN) Sellers Increased By 18.14% Their Shorts

The stock of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 106,502 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7MThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $164.92M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $4.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GCAP worth $11.54M more.

Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN) had an increase of 18.14% in short interest. CYRN’s SI was 57,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.14% from 48,500 shares previously. With 30,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s short sellers to cover CYRN’s short positions. The SI to Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.24%. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 5,586 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 45.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 07/03/2018 Cyren Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and Impostor Email Threats; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at lnfosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at Infosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 24/05/2018 – Cyren Channel Director Honored as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Cyren and Meta Networks Enter Strategic Partnership for Next Generation Network Security; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and lmpostor Email Threats

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $164.92 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $85.58 million. The firm offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service.

