GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has 81.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has 8.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.80% 6.60% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.33 2.68

With average target price of $6.5, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 14.24%. The potential upside of the peers is 41.86%. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -10.13% 5.97% -17.28% -34.66% -39.4% -30.84% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has -30.84% weaker performance while GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 19.20% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers are 5.28% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.