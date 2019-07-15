GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Antero Resources Has 1.03 Sentiment

Antero Resources Corp (AR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 123 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 119 sold and reduced their stakes in Antero Resources Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 275.78 million shares, down from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Antero Resources Corp in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 53 Reduced: 66 Increased: 67 New Position: 56.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $156.52 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It has a 3.56 P/E ratio. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 7,077 shares. North holds 11,042 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 11,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 85,436 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 12,618 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 21,811 shares stake. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 4,573 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 557,205 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 17,751 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.36M for 31.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation for 21.11 million shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University owns 6.69 million shares or 8.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 7.92% invested in the company for 4.04 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 7.14% in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11.94 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.82 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

