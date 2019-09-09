GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Timken Co Has 1.15 Sentiment

Timken Co (TKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 136 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 118 sold and trimmed stock positions in Timken Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 56.76 million shares, down from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Timken Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 102 Increased: 84 New Position: 52.

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GCAP) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc’s current price of $5.03 translates into 1.19% yield. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 149,931 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

The stock increased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 165,457 shares traded. The Timken Company (TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in The Timken Company for 2.03 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 124,549 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security National Bank Of So Dak has 1.23% invested in the company for 22,456 shares. The Iowa-based Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.04% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.76 million for 8.57 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $164.42 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 395,649 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 48,570 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,618 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 80,469 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bridgeway Management invested in 557,205 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 2.07M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 233,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 32,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 40,294 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 58,500 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 138,068 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 63,780 shares.

