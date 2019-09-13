GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GCAP) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc’s current price of $5.55 translates into 1.08% yield. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 360,150 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 31 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and decreased equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 22.38 million shares, down from 23.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETY: A Good Eaton Vance CEF For Income Hunters – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund declares $0.0843 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8% Current Income And Capital Growth From This High-Yield, Sustainable Capital Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Vance Covered Call Funds: Maximize Distributions Or Total Return? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG – Mediocre Performance, Terrible Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2018.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 293,075 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 642,174 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 544,944 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 6,800 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 265,899 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $209.48 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.