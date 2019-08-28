GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $714,550

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GCAP) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc’s current price of $4.24 translates into 1.42% yield. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 106,676 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 4,610 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 31,300 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 26,690 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 4.27 million shares traded or 126.99% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 17.48% above currents $150.21 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Sell” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,716 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brown Advisory Inc holds 2.77 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,692 shares. Macroview Invest Limited accumulated 120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% or 34,043 shares. Regions owns 59,016 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 1.37M shares. Putnam Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,017 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,169 shares. Gideon Advisors holds 1,949 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 11,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 2,456 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 2.01 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 11,893 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 34,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 138,068 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 3,144 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prns. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 123 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 304,974 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd Llc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 4,573 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 63,780 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 635 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 11,283 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 300 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 557,205 shares.