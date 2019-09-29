Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Valuation Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Increased Stake; Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Position by $1.33 Million; Market Value Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92 million shares traded or 184.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company's stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 178,446 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 163,800 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 29,362 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 24,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Co has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Signia Cap Management accumulated 682,187 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.22M shares. 77,785 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 129,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 305,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 12,127 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Northern has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications, New York-based fund reported 5,238 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.04% or 9,330 shares. Blair William And Com Il owns 239,253 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26.92M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 2.46M shares. Ipswich Invest Management Commerce holds 11,490 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 1.96M shares. 33,027 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Com owns 5.20 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 14.74 million shares stake. Natixis stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mason Street Ltd Co accumulated 157,833 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet Financial Bank And Tru Limited has invested 0.39% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Weiss Multi reported 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancorporation reported 27,159 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 70 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 254,700 shares to 778,791 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).