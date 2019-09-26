Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Price Declined While Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Its Position by $8.66 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 254,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 682,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 427,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 177,043 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 88,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 201,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, down from 290,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $95.97. About 1.30M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Signia Cap Management Limited Com owns 682,187 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 3,144 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 32,732 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 16,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Co reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Pnc holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 52 shares. 12,618 were accumulated by Voya Management Ltd Liability Co. Francisco Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 186,435 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 16,279 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Llc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Axa reported 163,800 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 81,302 shares. Robotti Robert stated it has 337,365 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.56 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) has invested 1.34% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Coldstream Incorporated invested in 3,329 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 256,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 3.43M shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 5,416 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa stated it has 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Covington Management stated it has 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 182,021 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bridgewater Lp stated it has 0.16% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Logan Capital owns 25,923 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).