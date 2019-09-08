Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed by $677,406 Its Stake; Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Position by $8.81 Million

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 450,347 shares traded or 46.50% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 59.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 46,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 77,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com reported 432,300 shares. Citigroup stated it has 2.77 million shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.19% or 21,238 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 1.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.75M shares. Cincinnati Fincl stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Td Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 163 shares. Roundview Ltd Company holds 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,363 shares. Mcf Limited Com holds 1,556 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 48,526 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns invested in 2.71% or 44,799 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,678 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,669 shares. Heritage Invsts holds 1.68% or 146,648 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atlantic Union Bancshares holds 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 6,538 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 130,347 shares to 223,898 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 36,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GAIN Capital November – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.68 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.