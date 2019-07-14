Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $677,406; American International Group Cut Valero Energy (VLO) Position by $1.43 Million

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 17,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,807 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.77 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 106,140 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 769 shares to 32,206 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transportation by 16,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $847.00 million for 10.44 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Valley Advisers holds 4,892 shares. Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 21,020 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 38,218 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust Company accumulated 350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 886,176 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Midas Corp invested 0.7% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 373,154 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Oakbrook Investments has 14,590 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 43,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd invested in 16,730 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend the Redburn Toronto Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy Posts A Tremendous 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valero sues to recover $122 million in taxes – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy’s Natural Gas Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 2.07 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 123 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Geode Management Lc holds 0% or 293,979 shares. Parametric Ltd accumulated 32,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 41,866 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Kestrel Invest holds 1.27% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 436,250 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,683 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 34,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 304,974 shares. Francisco Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 73,534 shares. First Trust Lp accumulated 34,178 shares or 0% of the stock.