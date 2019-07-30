Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Value Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed by $677,406 Its Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Increased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $4.96 Million

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 498,323 shares traded or 74.97% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 26,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.90M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 3.54M shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 5,670 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 415,384 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 304,974 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,832 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 11,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Voya Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 12,618 shares or 0% of the stock. 37,960 are held by Citadel Ltd Llc. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 293,979 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 336,380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 85,436 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 21,811 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 203,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.24M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Cap Ltd holds 2.86% or 142,582 shares. Davis has invested 2.57% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 55,500 shares. Spinnaker holds 16,626 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.41% or 3.34 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,553 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 1,901 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 245,088 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Drw Securities Limited Company owns 1,664 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited owns 3,300 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp has 1,370 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 105,633 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 3,025 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Company has 51,785 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio.

