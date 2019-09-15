Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding Has Increased by Francisco Partners Management Lp; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 176,617 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 4,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m Traders shared data in chat rooms to boost profit, two US regulators say; 12/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 10/05/2018 – Goldman May Raise South Africa GDP Growth Forecast Again; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.6% On Year; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,035 shares to 46,634 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 44,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.