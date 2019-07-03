Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $677,406; Tegean Capital Management Stake in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Boosted by $4.05 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 1.25M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 62,020 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

