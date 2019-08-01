Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 4.63 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.77 million market cap company. It closed at $4.26 lastly. It is down 39.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 205,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 38,328 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Blackrock stated it has 1.76M shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated holds 300 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,077 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 34,623 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 11,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 43,702 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Gain Capital (GCAP) Commences Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase up to $50M of its Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on October 09, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Amends and Extends Stockholder Rights Plan – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 50 Points; Tyme Technologies Shares Surge – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 48,924 shares to 101,918 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650. On Monday, February 4 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1,208 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.02% or 5,896 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs holds 38,246 shares. 15,427 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc. Gam Ag accumulated 46,063 shares. Moreover, Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 26,074 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall Sullivan Wa accumulated 54,363 shares. First Fincl Bank has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 77,658 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 21,739 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 20,855 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca has invested 1.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Group owns 259,731 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.