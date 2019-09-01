Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 90,616 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.80M for 22.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 37,960 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alphaone Investment Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,893 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 62,716 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,573 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 557,205 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 38,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 635 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1.76M shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ftb Inc accumulated 123 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Lc reported 1,367 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc has 5,870 shares for 5.02% of their portfolio. Dsm Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). F&V Ltd Llc owns 450 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 1.89% or 4,769 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 498 shares. Moreover, Meridian Com has 1.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company reported 990 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 311,771 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability Company invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).