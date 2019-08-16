Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; As Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Share Value Declined, Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 116,298 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 59,074 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 13/03/2018 Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,162 shares. Axa reported 0% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association has 10,112 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 106,619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 76,766 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0.01% or 1.02 million shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 77,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 110,400 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.95 million shares. Eam Investors Ltd stated it has 202,320 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300,600 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 1.31 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 269,078 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 22.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

