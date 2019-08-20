Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $677,406 as Share Value Declined; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased by $1.56 Million Its Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 63.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 12,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 20,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 901,500 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 144,150 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,326 shares. Franklin Res owns 52,181 shares. Montecito Comml Bank And Tru reported 3,279 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co invested 0.19% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.67% or 6,534 shares. Alps Advisors holds 4,380 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 16,471 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd reported 108,873 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 17,939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,973 shares. Bluecrest Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,404 shares. 6,773 were accumulated by Chase Inv Counsel. Westport Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 21.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 127,261 shares to 272,318 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 43,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 22.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, HarborOne Bancorp and Aegon among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ftb Advsrs owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Lc has 293,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited stated it has 12,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Grp Inc reported 17,260 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.07M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 668,573 shares. Signia Cap Management Limited Liability owns 3.25% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 427,678 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 40,294 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 21,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First LP has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 34,178 shares.